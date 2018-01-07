Report: Army kills Saudi soldier, 17 mercenaries in attacks during one day [07/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 7 (Saba) – Army launched military operations, including artillery, missiles and snipping attacks to frustrate US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries and soldiers’ infiltration attempts over the past 24 hours, military officials told Saba.



In border province of Jaizan, Snipers unit shot dead a Saudi soldier in Jahfan site, meanwhile the artillery forces targeted Saudi soldiers gatherings in east of Jahfan, Jelah centre, and Om-Qateb, Which led to the deaths and injuries and the escape of those who remain.



In Asir border province, Snipers unit shot dead two Saudi-paid mercenaries in Tabat-khazan and Sabahdal site, and artillery force shelled Saudi soldiers gathering behind Masseal site, and mercenaries’ gatherings in Alab outlet and behind Sebahtal.



In Najran border province, Saudi soldiers gatherings were shelled in Makhroq site, and also the gatherings of mercenaries in Tabat Nail, Thur-ain, and Selah gate, inflicted the enemy heavy casualties.



Also in Najran, an arms depot was set on fire in Dabaa site by artillery shelling.

In Bayda province, mercenaries attempt to infiltrate towards Daizal area of Zaher district in was foiled, causing the deaths of many of the mercenaries.



Also, numbers of mercenaries were killed in an ambush during their crawl attempt towards Ajradi area of Zaher district, inflicted heavy losses in their ranks.



In addition, heroes of army and popular committees repulsed an attempt by aggression mercenaries to infiltrate towards Eshash frontline in Qaifah and Thi-Naem, causing the deaths and injuries dozens.



In Central province of Taiz, an ambush was carried out upon military vehicle which loaded with seven Saudi-paid mercenaries in northern Yakhtal of Makha district, killing all its crew.



Furthermore, the army in cooperation with popular forces attacked in northern Khaled camp of Moazea frontline, inflicting the enemy heavy casualties.



Also in Taiz, artillery shelling targeted mercenaries' sites in northern Khaled camp, and three of mercenaries were gunned down in Moazea district.



In Marib province, about 173 km north of the capital Sanaa, units of snipers shot down five mercenaries in Salb mountain and several areas of Serwah distract, and another one was gunned down in northeastern Qateb of Nehm frontline.



Meanwhile, a military armored vehicle was burned with a guided missile in Hawl area of Nehm district, killing all its crew.



In northern province of Jawf, the army and popular committees repulsed an attempt by Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate under heavy air cover into Mahashemah area of Khub-Washaaf district, inflicted heavy casualties upon enemy's ranks.



Finally, in Hajjah province, units snipers of the army and popular forces killed six aggression mercenaries in north of Medi desert, also the artillery shelling targeted the area, causing direct casualties.







Writing by Sameera Al-mahdi, Editing by Zak

Saba