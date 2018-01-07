ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 07 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:57:21م
رئيس الوزراء يلتقي نائب المبعوث الأممي والوفد المرافق له
استقبل رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، اليوم بصنعاء وفد الأمم المتحدة الذي يزور اليمن حاليا برئاسة نائب المبعوث الخاص للامين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن معين شريم.
فقدان 32 شخصاً جراء اصطدام ناقلة نفط وسفينة شحن في بحر الصين الجنوبي
فقد 32 شخصا في حادث اصطدام بين سفينة شحن صينية وناقلة نفط في بحر الصين الجنوبي.
ارتفاع احتياطي الصين إلى 3.14 تريليون دولار في ديسمبر المنصرم
أعلن البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم الأحد عن ارتفاع احتياطيات الصين من النقد الأجنبي إلى أعلى مستوى فيما يزيد على عام في ديسمبر المنصرم متجاوزة توقعات المحللين إذ حالت القواعد التنظيمية المشددة وقوة اليوان دون نزوح الأموال للخارج.
اختتام بطولة الكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس أمانة العاصمة
اختتمت اليوم بأمانة العاصمة منافسات البطولة الرابعة للكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس الأمانة، نظمها فرع الاتحاد العام للعبة بالتعاون مع مكتب التربية والتعليم بالأمانة وإشراف الاتحاد العام للكيك تاي بوكسينج.
آخر الأخبار:
عملية هجومية على معسكر قبالة منفذ الخضراء بنجران
استهداف تجمعات للجيش السعودي ومرتزقته في جيزان وميدي
قنص أربعة من مرتزقة العدوان في مأرب والجوف
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات للمرتزقة بمديرية صرواح في مأرب
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Human Rights Minister meets Deputy Representative of OHCHR
[07/يناير/2018]

SANA'A, Jan. 07 (Saba) - Minister of Human Rights Alia Abdul-Latif met on Sunday in Sana'a with Deputy Resident Representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Yemen Laith al-Qaoud.

At the meeting, the minister expressed her appreciation for the efforts exerted by the OHCHR in monitoring and documenting the crimes and violations in Yemen, demanding the international experts team named in the resolution of the Human Rights Council at its 36th session in Geneva to visit the country.

She reiterated the firm position in calling for the formation of an independent international committee to investigate the crimes and violations committed by the aggression in Yemen, considering that any formation outside this framework is not feasible and will not achieve justice against the violators of rights and perpetrators of the crimes.

For his part, the OHCHR’s official confirmed that the experts team and its functions are not different from the committee formed to investigate the violations, neither by naming nor tasks.

BA

Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يستهدف مزرعة بمديرية كحلان الشرف في حجة
[07/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف بغارة كسارة أحجار في باجل
[06/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[06/يناير/2018]
وقفة قبلية لأبناء مديرية سحار بصعدة استنكاراً لاستمرار العدوان والحصار
[06/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف صعدة والجوف ومأرب ونجران بـ 18 غارة
[06/يناير/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by