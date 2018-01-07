Human Rights Minister meets Deputy Representative of OHCHR [07/يناير/2018]



SANA'A, Jan. 07 (Saba) - Minister of Human Rights Alia Abdul-Latif met on Sunday in Sana'a with Deputy Resident Representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Yemen Laith al-Qaoud.



At the meeting, the minister expressed her appreciation for the efforts exerted by the OHCHR in monitoring and documenting the crimes and violations in Yemen, demanding the international experts team named in the resolution of the Human Rights Council at its 36th session in Geneva to visit the country.



She reiterated the firm position in calling for the formation of an independent international committee to investigate the crimes and violations committed by the aggression in Yemen, considering that any formation outside this framework is not feasible and will not achieve justice against the violators of rights and perpetrators of the crimes.



For his part, the OHCHR’s official confirmed that the experts team and its functions are not different from the committee formed to investigate the violations, neither by naming nor tasks.



BA



Saba