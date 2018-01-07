Army kills Saudi-paid mercenaries, destroys 2 vehicles in Taiz [07/يناير/2018]

TAIZ, Jan 7 (Saba) - A number of US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and wounded on Sunday when the army and popular forces destroyed two pickup vehicles, loaded with mercenaries, in two unique operations in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.





One of the pickup vehicles was destroyed in north of Yakhtel, killing and injuring those on board.

The another pickup vehicle, which was loaded with mercenaries, was destroyed north of Khaled camp in Moazea district, as ambulances rushed to the scene, the official pointed out.



Meanwhile, the army and the popular committees carried out an attack on mercenaries’ sites in Jahmaliah, and targeted enemy’s gatharings in Tashrefat area, which caused the deaths and injuries in their ranks.



Another attack was carried out at mercenaries’ sites in west of Tab Kharazin of Moazea district, inflicting the enemy heavy casualties.







Sameera H.-zak



