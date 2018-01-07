Report: At least 2 Yemeni civilians killed, 6 injured in 20+ airstrikes in one day [07/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 7 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes waged more than twenty air strikes over the past hours, killing at least two civilians and wounding six others, officials told Saba on Sunday.



In the northern province of Saada,a civilian was killed and another injured when aggression warplane launched a strike on their house in Jawazat area, and the warplane waged five airstrikes on Jaiash market of Saada city, which is the provincial capital city of Saada province and it bears the same name.



Also in Saada provine, a civilian was wounded in an airstrike which targeted gas station in Ahma area, and three others were injured when the warplanes waged three strikes on civilian's house in Khafji area of Sehar district.



Furthermore, the fighter jets of aggression waged a series of raids on civilians' homes in Qahr area of Baqem district.

In addition, in Kutaf district of Saada province, the warplanes launched a strike beside of school in Sawh area, four airstrikes on Boqa area, one raid hit Atifin area, and another raid waged on Farea area.

Meanwhile, a woman was injured when the US-Saudi aggression artillery and missile forces hit several places in Razah district , also the enemy hit western areas in Monbeh district, causing large losses in the residents' farms and properties.



In Jawf province, some 170 km northeast of the capital Sanaa, a civilian was killed when the Saudi-paid mercenaries artillery shelled civilians' houses t in Ghail district.



Meanwhile, the aggression warplane launched a strike on Rahoob area of Barat Anan district.



In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the fighter jet waged an airstrike which targeted a stone-crusher in Bagel district, and others two airstrikes targeted two houses on Saeidiah area of Khokha district, causing the injured a number of civilians.



In the capital Sanaa, the aggression coalition warplanes launched a raid on Presidential palace in Sabaeen district.



Finally, in the border province of Najran, one Saudi aggression airstrike hit Talaa site.







Writing by Sameera AL-Mahdi, Editing by Zak

Saba