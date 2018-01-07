Amran women condemn Saudi fierce war crimes against civilians [07/يناير/2018]



AMRAN, Jan 7 (Saba) – Hundreds of women in Amran province went out on Sunday for a protest rally to condemn Saudi-led aggression coalition's fierce war crimes against civilians.



At the rally happened in Eyal-Surih district in the province.



The participants denounced the continuation of suspicious international silence towards the genocide crimes committed by the aggression coalition in Yemen.



They stressed on the ongoing support for the battle fronts until the victory on the enemies.





AA

Saba