US-Saudi coalition fighter jet hit Farm in Hajjah [07/يناير/2018]

HAJJAH, Jan 7 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplane on Sunday launched a strike on Kohlan Sharaf district of Hajjah province, an official told Saba.



The strike targeted a civilian's farm in Afsar area.







Sameera H.-zak

Saba