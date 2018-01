2 airstrikes waged on Hodeidah [07/يناير/2018]

HODEIDAH, Jan 7 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched two raids overnight on Hodeidah province, an official told Saba on Sunday.



The airstrikes targeted two houses on Saeidiah area of Khokha district, causing the injured a number of civilians.





