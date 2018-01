Saudi-paid mercenaries kill civilian in Jawf [07/يناير/2018]

JAWF, Jan 7 (Saba) – A civilian was killed when the Saudi-paid mercenaries artillery shelled civilians' houses overnight in Jawf province, a military told Saba on Sunday.



The mercenaries' artillery shelled the houses in Ghail district.



Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplane launched a strike on Rahoob area of Barat Anan district.





Sameera H.-zak

Saba