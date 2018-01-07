ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 07 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 07:11:47م
رئيس مجلس النواب يلتقي نائب المبعوث الأممي
التقى رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي اليوم بصنعاء نائب المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن معين شريم.
فقدان 32 شخصاً جراء اصطدام ناقلة نفط وسفينة شحن في بحر الصين الجنوبي
فقد 32 شخصا في حادث اصطدام بين سفينة شحن صينية وناقلة نفط في بحر الصين الجنوبي.
ارتفاع احتياطي الصين إلى 3.14 تريليون دولار في ديسمبر المنصرم
أعلن البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم الأحد عن ارتفاع احتياطيات الصين من النقد الأجنبي إلى أعلى مستوى فيما يزيد على عام في ديسمبر المنصرم متجاوزة توقعات المحللين إذ حالت القواعد التنظيمية المشددة وقوة اليوان دون نزوح الأموال للخارج.
اختتام بطولة الكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس أمانة العاصمة
اختتمت اليوم بأمانة العاصمة منافسات البطولة الرابعة للكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس الأمانة، نظمها فرع الاتحاد العام للعبة بالتعاون مع مكتب التربية والتعليم بالأمانة وإشراف الاتحاد العام للكيك تاي بوكسينج.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Civilian killed, 5 injured in Saudi airstrikes hit Saada
[07/يناير/2018]
SAADA, Jan 7 (Saba) – A civilian was killed and others five were injured when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes launched overnight strikes on several districts of Saada province, a military told Saba on Sunday.

In Saada city, which is the provincial capital city of Saada province, a civilian was killed and another injured when aggression warplane launched a strike on their house in Jawazat area.

Also, five airstrikes hit Jaiash market in the same district.

In Sehar district, a civilian was wounded in an airstrike which targeted gas station in Ahma area, and three others were injured when the warplanes waged three strikes on civilian's house in Khafji area.

Furthermore, the fighter jets of aggression waged a series of raids on civilians' homes in Qahr area of Baqem district.

In Kutaf district, the warplanes launched a strike beside of school in Sawh area, four airstrikes on Boqa area, one raid hit Atifin area, and another raid waged on Farea area.



Sameera H.-zak
Saba
