Civilian killed, 5 injured in Saudi airstrikes hit Saada [07/يناير/2018]

SAADA, Jan 7 (Saba) – A civilian was killed and others five were injured when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes launched overnight strikes on several districts of Saada province, a military told Saba on Sunday.



In Saada city, which is the provincial capital city of Saada province, a civilian was killed and another injured when aggression warplane launched a strike on their house in Jawazat area.



Also, five airstrikes hit Jaiash market in the same district.



In Sehar district, a civilian was wounded in an airstrike which targeted gas station in Ahma area, and three others were injured when the warplanes waged three strikes on civilian's house in Khafji area.



Furthermore, the fighter jets of aggression waged a series of raids on civilians' homes in Qahr area of Baqem district.



In Kutaf district, the warplanes launched a strike beside of school in Sawh area, four airstrikes on Boqa area, one raid hit Atifin area, and another raid waged on Farea area.







Sameera H.-zak

Saba