ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 07 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 07:11:47م
رئيس مجلس النواب يلتقي نائب المبعوث الأممي
التقى رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي اليوم بصنعاء نائب المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن معين شريم.
فقدان 32 شخصاً جراء اصطدام ناقلة نفط وسفينة شحن في بحر الصين الجنوبي
فقد 32 شخصا في حادث اصطدام بين سفينة شحن صينية وناقلة نفط في بحر الصين الجنوبي.
ارتفاع احتياطي الصين إلى 3.14 تريليون دولار في ديسمبر المنصرم
أعلن البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم الأحد عن ارتفاع احتياطيات الصين من النقد الأجنبي إلى أعلى مستوى فيما يزيد على عام في ديسمبر المنصرم متجاوزة توقعات المحللين إذ حالت القواعد التنظيمية المشددة وقوة اليوان دون نزوح الأموال للخارج.
اختتام بطولة الكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس أمانة العاصمة
اختتمت اليوم بأمانة العاصمة منافسات البطولة الرابعة للكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس الأمانة، نظمها فرع الاتحاد العام للعبة بالتعاون مع مكتب التربية والتعليم بالأمانة وإشراف الاتحاد العام للكيك تاي بوكسينج.
آخر الأخبار:
أمين العاصمة يتفقد سير أعمال النظافة ويؤكد عدم التهاون مع المقصرين
اللجنة العامة تقر تكليف صادق أمين أبو راس برئاسة المؤتمر الشعبي العام
اختتام دبلومين مهنيين في الإدارة المدرسية و توظيف الألعاب في تعليم الأطفال بالحديدة
لقاء بذمار يؤكد أهمية دور العلماء في توحيد الجبهة الداخلية في مواجهة العدوان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
UN urges Yemen ports should remain open
[07/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 7 (Saba) – Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, expressed deep concern over the disastrous humanitarian situation in Yemen, which is getting worse by the recent escalation and air strikes, in a statement on Saturday.

With 22 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Yemen and more than eight million of them a step away from famine, I approved today the largest-ever allocation by the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) – $50 million – to rapidly bolster the response.

He stressed on the importance to relieve ground combat and air strikes, which have escalated too much in recent weeks, noting that the armed conflict is a direct cause in the killing and wounding people widely and in the destruction of infrastructure.

Lowcock emphasized on the importance that all ports should remain open without interruption, as Yemen imports around 90 per cent of basic needs of food and almost all of its needs of fuel and medicine.


Eman/Zak
saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يستهدف مزرعة بمديرية كحلان الشرف في حجة
[07/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف بغارة كسارة أحجار في باجل
[06/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[06/يناير/2018]
وقفة قبلية لأبناء مديرية سحار بصعدة استنكاراً لاستمرار العدوان والحصار
[06/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف صعدة والجوف ومأرب ونجران بـ 18 غارة
[06/يناير/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by