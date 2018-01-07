ابحث عن:
الأحد، 07 - يناير - 2018
رئيس مجلس النواب يلتقي نائب المبعوث الأممي
التقى رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي اليوم بصنعاء نائب المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن معين شريم.
فقدان 32 شخصاً جراء اصطدام ناقلة نفط وسفينة شحن في بحر الصين الجنوبي
فقد 32 شخصا في حادث اصطدام بين سفينة شحن صينية وناقلة نفط في بحر الصين الجنوبي.
ارتفاع احتياطي الصين إلى 3.14 تريليون دولار في ديسمبر المنصرم
أعلن البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم الأحد عن ارتفاع احتياطيات الصين من النقد الأجنبي إلى أعلى مستوى فيما يزيد على عام في ديسمبر المنصرم متجاوزة توقعات المحللين إذ حالت القواعد التنظيمية المشددة وقوة اليوان دون نزوح الأموال للخارج.
اختتام بطولة الكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس أمانة العاصمة
اختتمت اليوم بأمانة العاصمة منافسات البطولة الرابعة للكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس الأمانة، نظمها فرع الاتحاد العام للعبة بالتعاون مع مكتب التربية والتعليم بالأمانة وإشراف الاتحاد العام للكيك تاي بوكسينج.
أمين العاصمة يتفقد سير أعمال النظافة ويؤكد عدم التهاون مع المقصرين
اللجنة العامة تقر تكليف صادق أمين أبو راس برئاسة المؤتمر الشعبي العام
اختتام دبلومين مهنيين في الإدارة المدرسية و توظيف الألعاب في تعليم الأطفال بالحديدة
لقاء بذمار يؤكد أهمية دور العلماء في توحيد الجبهة الداخلية في مواجهة العدوان
  Economy
Report: Over 9,000 ID cards issued in Sanaa until Nov.
[07/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 7 (Saba) – Sanaa Automated Issuance Complex has issued 9,897 national identifying documents, including ID cards, passports and license plates until November 2017, with a total revenues of 23,323,000 million Riyals, according to a recent report obtained by Saba.

Director of the complex, Colonel Mohammed Al-Hamzi, told Saba the complex since its opening last year worked with all capabilities to provide documents to citizens of Sana'a and other provinces.


Sameera H.-zak

Saba
