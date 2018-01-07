Report: Over 9,000 ID cards issued in Sanaa until Nov. [07/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 7 (Saba) – Sanaa Automated Issuance Complex has issued 9,897 national identifying documents, including ID cards, passports and license plates until November 2017, with a total revenues of 23,323,000 million Riyals, according to a recent report obtained by Saba.



Director of the complex, Colonel Mohammed Al-Hamzi, told Saba the complex since its opening last year worked with all capabilities to provide documents to citizens of Sana'a and other provinces.





Sameera H.-zak



