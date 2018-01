Army recaptures al-Hamam mountain in Lahj [07/يناير/2018]

LAHJ, Jan 7 (Saba) – The army and popular forces recaptured a number of strategic sites in Lahj province early on Sunday, a military official told Saba.



The secured sites included al-Hamam mountain and surrounding areas in al-Qubaytah district.





Mona M./Zak



Saba