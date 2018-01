Saudi aggression warplanes launch strikes on Saada [06/يناير/2018]



SAADA, Jan 6 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on Saturday launched series of raids on Kutaf and Baqem districts of Saada province, a security official told Saba.



The fighter jets waged five strikes on Boqa and Atfaeen areas of Kutaf district, and series of airstrikes on different areas of Baqem border district, causing material damage to public and private properties.



Sameera H.-zak

