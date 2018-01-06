Yemen denounces Saudi aggression airstrikes on Al-Masira TV, cameraman killed [06/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 6 (Saba) – Yemen's Information Minister Abdulsalam Jabir denounced Friday air strikes by the US-Saudi aggression coalition that targeted crew members of the Yemeni Al-Masira satellite television and killed its cameraman, in a statement received by Saba on Saturday.



The air attacks killed cameraman Safeer al-Shami while covering events in Yemen's northern province of Jawf.



"Attacking journalists violates all international conventions and human rights treaties," the minister said.



He also condemned the shameful silence of the United Nations and international community regarding the ongoing Saudi war crimes against the Yemeni people.



Last month, the coalition air strikes hit the state TV station in the capital Sanaa, killing three journalists and a guard.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba