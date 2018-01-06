ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 06 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:51:53م
الرئيس الصماد يعزي عبدالوارث صلاح في وفاة أخيه
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة إلى الشيخ عبدالوارث علي علي صلاح أمين عام حزب الوفاق الوطني وذلك في وفاة أخيه صلاح أحمد صلاح الذي انتقل إلى جوار ربه عن عمر ناهز 38 عاما.
مقتل وإصابة 51 من طالبان في عمليات أمنية في أفغانستان
اعلنت وزارة الدفاع الأفغانية أن 51 متمردًا من حركة طالبان سقطوا بين قتيل وجريح فى عمليات أمنية فى مختلف أنحاء أفغانستان .
انخفاض الذهب من أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أشهر ونصف
سجلت أسعار الذهب انخفاضا اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أشهر ونصف الشهر الذي سجلته في الجلسة السابقة، لكنها تتجه لتحقيق مكاسب للأسبوع الرابع على التوالي.
تأهلت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب لنهائي بطولة شينتشين للتنس
تأهلت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب المصنفة الأولى عالميا إلى الدور النهائي لبطولة شينتشين المفتوحة للتنس في الصين اليوم الجمعة ، بتغلبها على مواطنتها ايرينا بيجو بمجموعتين متتاليتين.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يستهدف بغارة كسارة أحجار في باجل
وقفة لحرائر مديرية بني مطر تندد بمجازر العدوان
تكبيد مرتزقة العدوان خسائر كبيرة بصد زحف لهم بالجوف
وكيل الأمين العام للشؤون الإنسانية يشدد على أهمية أن تظل جميع موانئ اليمن مفتوحة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Yemen denounces Saudi aggression airstrikes on Al-Masira TV, cameraman killed
[06/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 6 (Saba) – Yemen's Information Minister Abdulsalam Jabir denounced Friday air strikes by the US-Saudi aggression coalition that targeted crew members of the Yemeni Al-Masira satellite television and killed its cameraman, in a statement received by Saba on Saturday.

The air attacks killed cameraman Safeer al-Shami while covering events in Yemen's northern province of Jawf.

"Attacking journalists violates all international conventions and human rights treaties," the minister said.

He also condemned the shameful silence of the United Nations and international community regarding the ongoing Saudi war crimes against the Yemeni people.

Last month, the coalition air strikes hit the state TV station in the capital Sanaa, killing three journalists and a guard.


Sameera H.-Zak
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يستهدف بغارة كسارة أحجار في باجل
[06/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[06/يناير/2018]
وقفة قبلية لأبناء مديرية سحار بصعدة استنكاراً لاستمرار العدوان والحصار
[06/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف صعدة والجوف ومأرب ونجران بـ 18 غارة
[06/يناير/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين في غارات متفرقة بصعدة
[06/يناير/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by