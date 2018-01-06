Report: 10 Saudi aggression airstrikes hit Yemen on Friday [06/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 6 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes launched eight strikes on four Yemeni provinces during the past few hours, military officials told Saba on Saturday.



In Baydaa province, some 268 km southeast of the capital Sanaa, the aggression warplanes launched two air raids on the building of a security department in Nata district.



In the northern province of Saada, a child was wounded when a warplane launched a raid on a citizen's water-drill in Sehar district.



Also, the aggression fighter jets waged a strike on Azhor area of Razeh district, and another one on Baqem border district amid intense flying over the province.



In Marib province, about 173 km to the northeast of the capital Sanaa, the airstrikes targeted several areas of Serwah district, causing huge damages to civilians' houses and farms.



Meanwhile, the artillery force of the Saudi-paid mercenaries fired at residents' houses in the same district,



In the border province of Najran, two airstrikes hit Talaah site amid intense flying over the province.





Writing by Sameera Al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak

Saba