ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 06 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:51:53م
الرئيس الصماد يعزي عبدالوارث صلاح في وفاة أخيه
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة إلى الشيخ عبدالوارث علي علي صلاح أمين عام حزب الوفاق الوطني وذلك في وفاة أخيه صلاح أحمد صلاح الذي انتقل إلى جوار ربه عن عمر ناهز 38 عاما.
مقتل وإصابة 51 من طالبان في عمليات أمنية في أفغانستان
اعلنت وزارة الدفاع الأفغانية أن 51 متمردًا من حركة طالبان سقطوا بين قتيل وجريح فى عمليات أمنية فى مختلف أنحاء أفغانستان .
انخفاض الذهب من أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أشهر ونصف
سجلت أسعار الذهب انخفاضا اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أشهر ونصف الشهر الذي سجلته في الجلسة السابقة، لكنها تتجه لتحقيق مكاسب للأسبوع الرابع على التوالي.
تأهلت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب لنهائي بطولة شينتشين للتنس
تأهلت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب المصنفة الأولى عالميا إلى الدور النهائي لبطولة شينتشين المفتوحة للتنس في الصين اليوم الجمعة ، بتغلبها على مواطنتها ايرينا بيجو بمجموعتين متتاليتين.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يستهدف بغارة كسارة أحجار في باجل
وقفة لحرائر مديرية بني مطر تندد بمجازر العدوان
تكبيد مرتزقة العدوان خسائر كبيرة بصد زحف لهم بالجوف
وكيل الأمين العام للشؤون الإنسانية يشدد على أهمية أن تظل جميع موانئ اليمن مفتوحة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Report: 10 Saudi aggression airstrikes hit Yemen on Friday
[06/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 6 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes launched eight strikes on four Yemeni provinces during the past few hours, military officials told Saba on Saturday.

In Baydaa province, some 268 km southeast of the capital Sanaa, the aggression warplanes launched two air raids on the building of a security department in Nata district.

In the northern province of Saada, a child was wounded when a warplane launched a raid on a citizen's water-drill in Sehar district.

Also, the aggression fighter jets waged a strike on Azhor area of Razeh district, and another one on Baqem border district amid intense flying over the province.

In Marib province, about 173 km to the northeast of the capital Sanaa, the airstrikes targeted several areas of Serwah district, causing huge damages to civilians' houses and farms.

Meanwhile, the artillery force of the Saudi-paid mercenaries fired at residents' houses in the same district,

In the border province of Najran, two airstrikes hit Talaah site amid intense flying over the province.


Writing by Sameera Al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak
Saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يستهدف بغارة كسارة أحجار في باجل
[06/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[06/يناير/2018]
وقفة قبلية لأبناء مديرية سحار بصعدة استنكاراً لاستمرار العدوان والحصار
[06/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف صعدة والجوف ومأرب ونجران بـ 18 غارة
[06/يناير/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين في غارات متفرقة بصعدة
[06/يناير/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by