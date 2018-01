Deputy Envoy of UN Secretary-General arrives in Sana’a [06/يناير/2018]



SANA’A, Jan. 06 (Saba) – Deputy special envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen Ma’ain Shuraim and his accompanying delegation arrived in Sana’a on Saturday.



He was received at Sana’a International Airport by a representative of the Foreign Ministry.



BA



Saba