Saudi soldier, two mercenaries gunned down in Jizan, Asir [06/يناير/2018]



JIZAN, Jan. 06 (Saba) – The army and popular forces gunned down a Saudi soldier and two mercenaries and shelled their gatherings in Najran, Jizan and Asir, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



A Saudi soldier was shot dead in Jahfan site and two Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed in Tabbat al-Khazzan and Sebahtel Mount in Asir region, the official said.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces shelled crowds of the Saudi enemy’s mercenaries in Tabbat Nayl, Thu-Ra’ein and Sela gate in Najran, which left a number of dead and injured in their ranks.



BA

Saba