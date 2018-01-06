Report: Army steps up attacks against Saudi military sites, their mercenaries in battles fronts [06/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 6 (Saba) – The missile units of the army and popular forces stepped up attacks against Saudi military sites in the battle fronts over the past 24 hours, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



In border province of Najran, the army and popular forces fired a short-range ballistic missile on Saudi military Wajab camp.



Also in Najran, the artillery units of the army and popular forces hit military sites of al-Talah and off al-Khadhra crossing point.



Separately, in border Jizan province, the army in cooperation with popular forces fired a ballistic missile, Zilzal 2, on Saudi soldiers' groups in military site of al-Mousam, killing and injuring dozens.



Moreover, several of Saudi soldiers were killed and injured when the army and popular forces fired a ballistic missile, al-Sourkha, on al-Thawrain camp, while the artillery hit other groups in military site of Majaza.



In province of Taiz, the army and popular forces fired a ballistic missile, Qaher m2, upon gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in western coast and al-Jahmalih district, killing and wounding dozens of them.



Meanwhile, the army and popular forces destroyed three military vehicles of Saudi-paid mercenaries, killing crewmembers, while the artillery shelled mercenary groups in al-Shabakah in al-Ma'afar district and al-Yasamin in Thubab district in Taiz province.



in the northern province of Jawf, the army and popular force foiled an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate towards Quaitah area, killing and injured dozens.



Also in Jawf, several mercenary commanders were killed and wounded when the army and popular forces waged an attack against the mercenaries' sites in Mazuih area of Maton, Khabu-WaSha'af district.



in Marib governorate, about 173 kilometers north of the capital, Sanaa, the army and popular forces killed and wounded dozens of mercenary gatherings in Serwah and Nehm districts.



In Lahj province, the army and popular forces hit gatherings of the mercenaries in al-Dhahi area of Karash district, killing and injured a number of them.



In governorate of Bayda, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and wounded when the army and popular forces repulsed their attempt to sneak up towards Thi Na'am district, the official said.







Ali Ahsan/zak



Saba