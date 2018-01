US-Saudi aggression warplanes hit Saada, injured woman [06/يناير/2018]



SAADA, Jan 6 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression artillery and missile forces hit several places in Razah district in Saada province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



This attack injured a women seriously.



Also the enemies hit western areas in Monbeh district, causing large losses in the residents' farms and properties.





Amal/zak



saba