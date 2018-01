Child killed in mercenaries artillery attack in Jawf [06/يناير/2018]



JAWF, Jan 6 (Saba) – A child was killed on Saturday when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries faired mortar shells at a citizen's house in al-Ghail district of Jawf province, an official told Saba.



Shoaib Mahagri/zak



Saba