Saudi aggression launches 18 airstrikes on Yemen [06/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 6 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes targeted provinces of Saada, Jawf, Marib and Najran with 18 airstrikes during the past few hours, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The aggression warplanes waged three air strikes on Motoon district in Jawf province, and eight war strikes on separate areas at Serwah district in Marib province, and launched one strike on AAl- Sobhan in Baqim district.



The planes also waged two raids on Azhoor area in Razeh district and two strikes on Taiba area.

In border province of Najran, the enemy carried out two airstrikes on Tala site.



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression fired artillery and missiles and targeted separate areas of Razeh border district.





Eman/Zak



