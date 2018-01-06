ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 06 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 07:03:25م
الرئيس الصماد يعزي عبدالوارث صلاح في وفاة أخيه
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة إلى الشيخ عبدالوارث علي علي صلاح أمين عام حزب الوفاق الوطني وذلك في وفاة أخيه صلاح أحمد صلاح الذي انتقل إلى جوار ربه عن عمر ناهز 38 عاما.
مقتل وإصابة 51 من طالبان في عمليات أمنية في أفغانستان
اعلنت وزارة الدفاع الأفغانية أن 51 متمردًا من حركة طالبان سقطوا بين قتيل وجريح فى عمليات أمنية فى مختلف أنحاء أفغانستان .
انخفاض الذهب من أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أشهر ونصف
سجلت أسعار الذهب انخفاضا اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أشهر ونصف الشهر الذي سجلته في الجلسة السابقة، لكنها تتجه لتحقيق مكاسب للأسبوع الرابع على التوالي.
تأهلت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب لنهائي بطولة شينتشين للتنس
تأهلت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب المصنفة الأولى عالميا إلى الدور النهائي لبطولة شينتشين المفتوحة للتنس في الصين اليوم الجمعة ، بتغلبها على مواطنتها ايرينا بيجو بمجموعتين متتاليتين.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi aggression launches 18 airstrikes on Yemen
[06/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 6 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes targeted provinces of Saada, Jawf, Marib and Najran with 18 airstrikes during the past few hours, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The aggression warplanes waged three air strikes on Motoon district in Jawf province, and eight war strikes on separate areas at Serwah district in Marib province, and launched one strike on AAl- Sobhan in Baqim district.

The planes also waged two raids on Azhoor area in Razeh district and two strikes on Taiba area.
In border province of Najran, the enemy carried out two airstrikes on Tala site.

Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression fired artillery and missiles and targeted separate areas of Razeh border district.


Eman/Zak
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[06/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف صعدة والجوف ومأرب ونجران بـ 18 غارة
[06/يناير/2018]
[06/يناير/2018]
[06/يناير/2018]
