الصاروخية تعلن إجراء تجربة ناجحة لصاروخ باليستي على هدف عسكري سعودي 
أعلنت القوة الصاروخية للجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم عن اجراء تجربة ناجحة لصاروخ باليستي على هدف عسكري في السعودية.
مقتل وإصابة 51 من طالبان في عمليات أمنية في أفغانستان
اعلنت وزارة الدفاع الأفغانية أن 51 متمردًا من حركة طالبان سقطوا بين قتيل وجريح فى عمليات أمنية فى مختلف أنحاء أفغانستان .
انخفاض الذهب من أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أشهر ونصف
سجلت أسعار الذهب انخفاضا اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أشهر ونصف الشهر الذي سجلته في الجلسة السابقة، لكنها تتجه لتحقيق مكاسب للأسبوع الرابع على التوالي.
تأهلت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب لنهائي بطولة شينتشين للتنس
تأهلت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب المصنفة الأولى عالميا إلى الدور النهائي لبطولة شينتشين المفتوحة للتنس في الصين اليوم الجمعة ، بتغلبها على مواطنتها ايرينا بيجو بمجموعتين متتاليتين.
Yemen welcomes Norway's suspension of arms to UAE
[06/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 6 (Saba) – Yemen has welcomed Norwegian Foreign Ministry's announcement to stop the export of arms to the UAE because of its participation in the aggression coalition against Yemen and its perpetration of war crimes against humanity, the Ministry of Human Rights said in a statement obtained by Saba on Friday.

In the statement, the ministry renewed Yemen's call on the other arms exporting countries to follow the example of Norwegian government in stopping the export of arms to the countries involving in the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition, as these weapons are used against Yemeni civilians.


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة ونجران
[05/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[05/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على إدارة أمن مديرية ناطع بالبيضاء
[05/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على المناطق الحدودية
[05/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
[04/يناير/2018]
