Child injured in Saudi airstrikes on Saada [05/يناير/2018]



SAADA, Jan 5 (Saba) – A child was wounded on Friday when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplane launched a raid on civilian's water-drill in Sehar district of Saada province, a security official told Saba.



Also, the warplanes waged a strike on Azhor area of Razeh district, and another one on Baqem border district amid intense flying over the province since the morning.



Sameera H.-zak

