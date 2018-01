Sarkha missile hits enemy Saudi camp in Asir [05/يناير/2018]



ASIR, Jan 5 (Saba) – Missile force of the army and popular committees fired on Friday evening Sarkha missile at enemy Saudi soldiers' gatherings and their mercenaries in Asir border province, a military official told Saba.



The missile hit the target in Aian-Thawrain Camp accurately, inflicted heavy losses upon the enemy's ranks and their military equipment, the official added.



Sameera H.-zak

