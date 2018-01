Army secures Qaita strategic mountains in Jawf [05/يناير/2018]



JAWF, Jan 5 (Saba) - Heroes of the army and popular committees on Friday managed to secure Qaita strategic mountains in Mtoon district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba



The military operation of securing took place in Ham frontline, and infilicted the enemy heavy casualties.



The official pointed out that Qaita strategic mountains overlook Hazm city, the center of Jawf province.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba