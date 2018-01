Aggression warplanes wage 3 strikes on Marib [05/يناير/2018]



MARIB, Jan 5 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on Friday evening launched three strikes on Marib province, an official told Saba.



The airstrikes targeted several areas of Serwah district, lifting huge damages to civilians' houses and farms.



Meanwhile, the artillery force of the Saudi-paid mercenaries fired residents' houses in the same district, the official added.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba