آخر تحديث: السبت، 06 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 12:01:55ص
الصاروخية تعلن إجراء تجربة ناجحة لصاروخ باليستي على هدف عسكري سعودي 
أعلنت القوة الصاروخية للجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم عن اجراء تجربة ناجحة لصاروخ باليستي على هدف عسكري في السعودية.
مقتل وإصابة 51 من طالبان في عمليات أمنية في أفغانستان
اعلنت وزارة الدفاع الأفغانية أن 51 متمردًا من حركة طالبان سقطوا بين قتيل وجريح فى عمليات أمنية فى مختلف أنحاء أفغانستان .
انخفاض الذهب من أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أشهر ونصف
سجلت أسعار الذهب انخفاضا اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أشهر ونصف الشهر الذي سجلته في الجلسة السابقة، لكنها تتجه لتحقيق مكاسب للأسبوع الرابع على التوالي.
تأهلت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب لنهائي بطولة شينتشين للتنس
تأهلت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب المصنفة الأولى عالميا إلى الدور النهائي لبطولة شينتشين المفتوحة للتنس في الصين اليوم الجمعة ، بتغلبها على مواطنتها ايرينا بيجو بمجموعتين متتاليتين.
قنص خمسة مرتزقة في صرواح ونهم
ضبط عناصر إجرامية بمحافظة البيضاء يديرها تحالف العدوان
وزير الشباب يشيد بمواقف سلطنة عمان ويهنئ منتخبها بفوزه بلقب خليجي 23
استهداف تجمعات الجنود السعوديين والمرتزقة بنجران وعسير
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi-paid mercenary leader injured in Jawf
[05/يناير/2018]
JAWF, Jan 5 (Saba) – Saudi-paid mercenary commander, Taher al-Aqili, on Friday was seriously wounded in an ambush set by the army and popular committees in Khub-washaaf district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.

Taher al -Aqili, who is chief of the General Staff of the aggression coalition, was taken to Saudi capital of Riyadh along with numbers of mercenaries who were killed and wounded in the ambush, the official added.

The unique operation of the army and the committees came within the framework of monitoring the movements of the aggression mercenaries' leaders.

Sameera H.-zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة ونجران
[05/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[05/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على إدارة أمن مديرية ناطع بالبيضاء
[05/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على المناطق الحدودية
[05/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
[04/يناير/2018]
