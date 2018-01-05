Saudi-paid mercenary leader injured in Jawf [05/يناير/2018]

JAWF, Jan 5 (Saba) – Saudi-paid mercenary commander, Taher al-Aqili, on Friday was seriously wounded in an ambush set by the army and popular committees in Khub-washaaf district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



Taher al -Aqili, who is chief of the General Staff of the aggression coalition, was taken to Saudi capital of Riyadh along with numbers of mercenaries who were killed and wounded in the ambush, the official added.



The unique operation of the army and the committees came within the framework of monitoring the movements of the aggression mercenaries' leaders.



Sameera H.-zak

