Army destroy 3 Saudi military vehicle, kills its crewmembers [05/يناير/2018]



TAIZ, Jan 5 (Saba) - Three US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition military vehicles were destroyed on Friday by the army and popular forces in an ambush in Makhaa district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The destruction of military vehicles took place in Yakhtel area, killing all of its crewmembers.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba