Youth of Ibb denounce Saudi war crimes [05/يناير/2018]

IBB, Jan 5 (Saba) – Hundreds of youth in province of Ibb on Friday held a rally to denounce the war crimes by Saudi-led aggression coalition against Yemeni citizens.



The rally happened in Jibla district in the province.



The participants called on the sons of the province to stand together to confront the aggression.





Ali Ahsan-zak

Saba