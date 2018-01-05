ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 05 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 06:50:12م
الصاروخية تعلن إجراء تجربة ناجحة لصاروخ باليستي على هدف عسكري سعودي 
أعلنت القوة الصاروخية للجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم عن اجراء تجربة ناجحة لصاروخ باليستي على هدف عسكري في السعودية.
مقتل وإصابة 51 من طالبان في عمليات أمنية في أفغانستان
اعلنت وزارة الدفاع الأفغانية أن 51 متمردًا من حركة طالبان سقطوا بين قتيل وجريح فى عمليات أمنية فى مختلف أنحاء أفغانستان .
انخفاض الذهب من أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أشهر ونصف
سجلت أسعار الذهب انخفاضا اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أشهر ونصف الشهر الذي سجلته في الجلسة السابقة، لكنها تتجه لتحقيق مكاسب للأسبوع الرابع على التوالي.
تأهلت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب لنهائي بطولة شينتشين للتنس
تأهلت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب المصنفة الأولى عالميا إلى الدور النهائي لبطولة شينتشين المفتوحة للتنس في الصين اليوم الجمعة ، بتغلبها على مواطنتها ايرينا بيجو بمجموعتين متتاليتين.
آخر الأخبار:
إصابة القيادي المرتزق طاهر العقيلي بكمين شرق الجوف
مؤسسة حيدرة تواصل توزيع كسوة الشتاء للأسر المحتاجة بصنعاء وإب
كيريوس يواجه ديميتروف في قبل نهائي برزبين للتنس
وقفة بفرع العدين بإب تؤكد استمرار الصمود في مواجهة العدوان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army breaks mercenaries' infiltration in Baidhaa
[05/يناير/2018]

BAIDHAA, Jan 5 (Saba) - The army and popular forces on Friday foiled an attempt of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate toward Thi-Naem district in Bydhaa province, a military official told Saba.

The operation took place in Haikal area, killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries.

In addition, the army and popular committees carried out an unique operation at mercenaries’ sites in Nateh district, causing heavy casualties.

Sameera H.-zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على إدارة أمن مديرية ناطع بالبيضاء
[05/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على المناطق الحدودية
[05/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
[04/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية صرواح
[04/يناير/2018]
قبائل الحيمة الخارجية تؤكد استمرار النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
[04/يناير/2018]
