Army breaks mercenaries' infiltration in Baidhaa [05/يناير/2018]



BAIDHAA, Jan 5 (Saba) - The army and popular forces on Friday foiled an attempt of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate toward Thi-Naem district in Bydhaa province, a military official told Saba.



The operation took place in Haikal area, killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries.



In addition, the army and popular committees carried out an unique operation at mercenaries’ sites in Nateh district, causing heavy casualties.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba