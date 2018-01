Army aborts Saudi-paid mercenaries’ infiltration in nehm [05/يناير/2018]



MARIB, Jan 5 (Saba) - The army and popular forces on Friday foiled an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to sneak up towards Nehm district of Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The operation took place in Tabat-Faqeh of Eidah area, killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba