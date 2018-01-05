ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 05 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 06:50:12م
الصاروخية تعلن إجراء تجربة ناجحة لصاروخ باليستي على هدف عسكري سعودي 
أعلنت القوة الصاروخية للجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم عن اجراء تجربة ناجحة لصاروخ باليستي على هدف عسكري في السعودية.
مقتل وإصابة 51 من طالبان في عمليات أمنية في أفغانستان
اعلنت وزارة الدفاع الأفغانية أن 51 متمردًا من حركة طالبان سقطوا بين قتيل وجريح فى عمليات أمنية فى مختلف أنحاء أفغانستان .
انخفاض الذهب من أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أشهر ونصف
سجلت أسعار الذهب انخفاضا اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أشهر ونصف الشهر الذي سجلته في الجلسة السابقة، لكنها تتجه لتحقيق مكاسب للأسبوع الرابع على التوالي.
تأهلت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب لنهائي بطولة شينتشين للتنس
تأهلت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب المصنفة الأولى عالميا إلى الدور النهائي لبطولة شينتشين المفتوحة للتنس في الصين اليوم الجمعة ، بتغلبها على مواطنتها ايرينا بيجو بمجموعتين متتاليتين.
آخر الأخبار:
إصابة القيادي المرتزق طاهر العقيلي بكمين شرق الجوف
مؤسسة حيدرة تواصل توزيع كسوة الشتاء للأسر المحتاجة بصنعاء وإب
كيريوس يواجه ديميتروف في قبل نهائي برزبين للتنس
وقفة بفرع العدين بإب تؤكد استمرار الصمود في مواجهة العدوان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in Jawf
[05/يناير/2018]

JAWF, Jan 5 (Saba) - Dozens of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries on Friday were killed and injured when the army and popular forces repulsed their attempt to infiltrate into Motun district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.

The Saudi-paid mercenaries were inflicted heavy casualties during their crawl towards Qaitaa mountain in Ham frontline of the district.

Also, the army and popular forces carried out an attack operation at mercenaries’ sites in Mazwih area of Motun district, causing the deaths and injuries in their ranks.

Sameera H.-zak
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على إدارة أمن مديرية ناطع بالبيضاء
[05/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على المناطق الحدودية
[05/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
[04/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية صرواح
[04/يناير/2018]
قبائل الحيمة الخارجية تؤكد استمرار النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
[04/يناير/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by