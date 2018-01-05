Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in Jawf [05/يناير/2018]



JAWF, Jan 5 (Saba) - Dozens of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries on Friday were killed and injured when the army and popular forces repulsed their attempt to infiltrate into Motun district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



The Saudi-paid mercenaries were inflicted heavy casualties during their crawl towards Qaitaa mountain in Ham frontline of the district.



Also, the army and popular forces carried out an attack operation at mercenaries’ sites in Mazwih area of Motun district, causing the deaths and injuries in their ranks.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba