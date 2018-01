Sarkha missile hits Saudi army’s gatherings in Asir [05/يناير/2018]



ASIR, Jan 5 (Saba) – Missile force of the army and popular committees on Friday fired Sarkha missile

at Saudi army’s gatherings and its mercenaries in border province of Asir, a military official told Saba.



The missile targeted the enemy behind Alab outlet, causing deaths and injuries at their ranks.







Sameera H.-zak

Saba