Report: Saudi aggression continues heinous airstrikes, missile, artillery shelling in different provinces [05/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 5 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition continued its heinous airstrikes, missiles, and artillery shelling over the past few hours in several provinces, a military officials told Saba on Friday.



In northwest province of Saada, a child was injured in missile and artillery shelling by Saudi aggression coalition which targeted Razeh border district.



Meanwhile, the aggression warplane launched a strike on the central of Saada, causing a heavy damages to residents' properties, and also waged another strike on Dhaher border district.



In Jawf province, some 170 km northeast of the capital Sana'a, the fighter jets launched five airstrikes on Yotmah and Mahamisha areas of khub-washaaf district, causing a heavy damages to residents' houses and farms.



Finally, in northeast province of Marib, two airstrikes were launched on Rabeeah and Matar areas of Serwah district, causing damage to civilians' properties.



Writing by Sameera Al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak



