ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 05 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 06:50:12م
الصاروخية تعلن إجراء تجربة ناجحة لصاروخ باليستي على هدف عسكري سعودي 
أعلنت القوة الصاروخية للجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم عن اجراء تجربة ناجحة لصاروخ باليستي على هدف عسكري في السعودية.
مقتل وإصابة 51 من طالبان في عمليات أمنية في أفغانستان
اعلنت وزارة الدفاع الأفغانية أن 51 متمردًا من حركة طالبان سقطوا بين قتيل وجريح فى عمليات أمنية فى مختلف أنحاء أفغانستان .
انخفاض الذهب من أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أشهر ونصف
سجلت أسعار الذهب انخفاضا اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أشهر ونصف الشهر الذي سجلته في الجلسة السابقة، لكنها تتجه لتحقيق مكاسب للأسبوع الرابع على التوالي.
تأهلت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب لنهائي بطولة شينتشين للتنس
تأهلت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب المصنفة الأولى عالميا إلى الدور النهائي لبطولة شينتشين المفتوحة للتنس في الصين اليوم الجمعة ، بتغلبها على مواطنتها ايرينا بيجو بمجموعتين متتاليتين.
آخر الأخبار:
إصابة القيادي المرتزق طاهر العقيلي بكمين شرق الجوف
مؤسسة حيدرة تواصل توزيع كسوة الشتاء للأسر المحتاجة بصنعاء وإب
كيريوس يواجه ديميتروف في قبل نهائي برزبين للتنس
وقفة بفرع العدين بإب تؤكد استمرار الصمود في مواجهة العدوان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Report: Saudi aggression continues heinous airstrikes, missile, artillery shelling in different provinces
[05/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 5 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition continued its heinous airstrikes, missiles, and artillery shelling over the past few hours in several provinces, a military officials told Saba on Friday.

In northwest province of Saada, a child was injured in missile and artillery shelling by Saudi aggression coalition which targeted Razeh border district.

Meanwhile, the aggression warplane launched a strike on the central of Saada, causing a heavy damages to residents' properties, and also waged another strike on Dhaher border district.

In Jawf province, some 170 km northeast of the capital Sana'a, the fighter jets launched five airstrikes on Yotmah and Mahamisha areas of khub-washaaf district, causing a heavy damages to residents' houses and farms.

Finally, in northeast province of Marib, two airstrikes were launched on Rabeeah and Matar areas of Serwah district, causing damage to civilians' properties.

Writing by Sameera Al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak

Saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على إدارة أمن مديرية ناطع بالبيضاء
[05/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على المناطق الحدودية
[05/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
[04/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية صرواح
[04/يناير/2018]
قبائل الحيمة الخارجية تؤكد استمرار النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
[04/يناير/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by