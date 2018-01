Army targets mercenaries' fortifications in Taiz [05/يناير/2018]



TAIZ, Jan 5 (Saba) – Missiles force of the army and popular committees on Friday morning fired Katyusha rockets at US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries’ fortifications and gatherings in Taiz province, a military told Saba.



The missiles targeted he enemy in Jahmaliah area, causing direct casualties.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba