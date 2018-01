5 airstrikes hit Jawf [05/يناير/2018]



JAWF, Jan 5 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition launched five airstrikes overnight on khub-washaaf district of Jawf province, a security official told Saba on Friday.



The airstrikes targeted Yotmah and Mahamisha areas, causing a heavy damages to residents'

houses and farms.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba