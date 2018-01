Army kills, injures mercenaries in Lahj [04/يناير/2018]

LHAJ, Jan 4 (Saba) – Heroes of the army and popular committees on Thursday carried out an unique military operation at US-backed Saudi mercenaries sites in Taor-bahaa area of Lahj province, a military told Saba.



The military operation took place in Shoaib valley junction, inflicting the enemy heavy casualties.

Also, the army and popular forces destroyed two armored vehicles of enemy.



Sameera H.-zak