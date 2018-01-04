ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 04 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:07:08م
الصيادون .. الموت جوعاً أو قصفاً بطائرات وبوارج العدوان (صور)
تمادى تحالف العدوان في إجرامه ليستهدف الصيادين في عرض البحر والجزر مرتكباً جرائم يندى لها جبين الإنسانية ، وكأن تدميره لموانئ ومنشآت ومراكز الإنزال السمكي لم يكن كافياً .
اعتقالات وإصابات بمواجهات مع قوات الاحتلال بالضفة الغربية
أصيب 10 مواطنين فلسطينيين فجر اليوم الخميس، خلال مواجهات مع قوات الاحتلال الاسرئيلي في مخيم الدهيشة جنوب محافظة بيت لحم جنوب الضّفة الغربية المحتلة، إحداها وصفت بالخطيرة.
ارتفاع أسعار النفط
سجلت أسعار النفط في آسيا اليوم ارتفاعًا بلغ أعلى مستوى له منذ سنتين ونصف السنة نتيجة تحسن النشاط في قطاع الصناعات التحويلية في الولايات المتحدة.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..آرسنال وتشيلسي يكتفيان بالتعادل في لقاء مثير
تعادل فريق أرسنال مع ضيفه "حامل اللقب" تشيلسي بهدفين لمثلهما مساء امس في الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية صرواح
اللجنة الوطنية للمرأة تثمن موقف النرويج بإيقاف بيع الأسلحة للإمارات
وزارة حقوق الإنسان ترحب بإيقاف النرويج تصدير الأسلحة للإمارات
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Child injured in Saudi shelling in Saada
[04/يناير/2018]

SAADA, Jan 4 (Saba) – A child on Thursday was injured in missile and artillery shelling by the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition which targeted Razeh border district in Saada province, a security official told Saba.

Meanwhile, the aggression warplane launched a strike on the central of Saada, causing a heavy damages to residents' properties.

Also, the fighter jet of aggression waged another strike on Dhaher border district.


Sameera H.-zak
Saba
