|
Child injured in Saudi shelling in Saada
[04/يناير/2018]
SAADA, Jan 4 (Saba) – A child on Thursday was injured in missile and artillery shelling by the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition which targeted Razeh border district in Saada province, a security official told Saba.
Meanwhile, the aggression warplane launched a strike on the central of Saada, causing a heavy damages to residents' properties.
Also, the fighter jet of aggression waged another strike on Dhaher border district.
Sameera H.-zak
Saba