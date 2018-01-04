Child injured in Saudi shelling in Saada [04/يناير/2018]



SAADA, Jan 4 (Saba) – A child on Thursday was injured in missile and artillery shelling by the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition which targeted Razeh border district in Saada province, a security official told Saba.



Meanwhile, the aggression warplane launched a strike on the central of Saada, causing a heavy damages to residents' properties.



Also, the fighter jet of aggression waged another strike on Dhaher border district.





Sameera H.-zak

Saba