Army shells Saudi gatherings, kills 2 soldiers shot dead in Najran, Jizan [04/يناير/2018]





JIZAN, Jan 4 (Saba) – Artillery force of the army and popular committees on Thursday shelled Saudi enemy gatherings in Najran and Jizan border provinces, a military official told Saba.



The artillery shelling targeted enemy’s gatherings in Raqabat-sudais and Makhroq military site in Najran, causing direct casualties.



Meanwhile, the sniper unit of the army and popular forces shot dead two Saudi soldiers at in Dafiniah and Shabaka sites of Jizan.



Sameera H.-zak

