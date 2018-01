Mahwit students protest to mark 1000 day of Saudi war crimes [04/يناير/2018]



MAHWIT, Jan 4 (Saba) – Hundreds of students in Mahwit province organized a protest rally to mark 1000 days of US-Saudi aggression coalition massacres in Yemen.



The rally took place in Shibam Kawkaban district on Wednesday.



At the rally, the students condemned the continuation of the war crimes committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition against the Yemeni people.



Ali Ahsan/zak

