Hajjah condemns US-Saudi air strikes on Hodeidah [04/يناير/2018]

HAJJHA, Jan 4 (Saba) – Hajjah governor Hilal Abdu al-Sufi, officials and parties in Hajjah province strongly condemned Wednesday US-Saudi air strikes on a restaurant in Zabid district of Hodeidah province, in a joint statement obtained by Saba on Thursday.



The Wednesday air raids on the popular restaurant killed 11 citizens and injured eight others.



The statement also denounced shameful silence of the United Nations and international community over the war crimes being committed on daily bases by the US-Saudi aggression coalition against the Yemeni people.





Ali Ahsan/zak

Saba