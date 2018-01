Update: Death tolls of Saudi airstrikes on Hodeidah rises to 11 citizens [04/يناير/2018]



HODEIDAH, Jan 4 (Saba) - The death tolls in Saudi airstrikes hit Zabid district of Hodeidah province on Wednesday evening rose to 11 citizens and eight others wounded, an official told Saba on Thursday.



The strikes hit a popular restaurant in the districts, the official said.





AA

Saba