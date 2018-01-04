ابحث عن:
الخميس، 04 - يناير - 2018
الصيادون .. الموت جوعاً أو قصفاً بطائرات وبوارج العدوان (صور)
تمادى تحالف العدوان في إجرامه ليستهدف الصيادين في عرض البحر والجزر مرتكباً جرائم يندى لها جبين الإنسانية ، وكأن تدميره لموانئ ومنشآت ومراكز الإنزال السمكي لم يكن كافياً .
اعتقالات وإصابات بمواجهات مع قوات الاحتلال بالضفة الغربية
أصيب 10 مواطنين فلسطينيين فجر اليوم الخميس، خلال مواجهات مع قوات الاحتلال الاسرئيلي في مخيم الدهيشة جنوب محافظة بيت لحم جنوب الضّفة الغربية المحتلة، إحداها وصفت بالخطيرة.
ارتفاع أسعار النفط
سجلت أسعار النفط في آسيا اليوم ارتفاعًا بلغ أعلى مستوى له منذ سنتين ونصف السنة نتيجة تحسن النشاط في قطاع الصناعات التحويلية في الولايات المتحدة.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..آرسنال وتشيلسي يكتفيان بالتعادل في لقاء مثير
تعادل فريق أرسنال مع ضيفه "حامل اللقب" تشيلسي بهدفين لمثلهما مساء امس في الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
  Reports
Report: 9 Yemeni civilians killed, 9 injured in 25 airstrikes in one day
[04/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 4 (Saba) - The US- backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes intensify wages on the republic provinces during the past 24 hours, as it wages 25 air strikes resulting in deaths and wounding 18 citizens, and a military officials told Saba on Thursday.

In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, nine civilians were killed and others nine injured during six raids on a restaurant in Zabid district.

Also in Hodidah province, the warplanes launched two rids on Jerahi district.

In capital Sanaa, the fighter jets carried out two airstrikes on Nahdeen mountain, while four airstrikes targeted the district of Nehm.

In the northern province of Saada, the aggression warplanes waged two airstrikes on Asawh and Adhiaq areas of Kutaf border district.

Meanwhile, residents’ houses and farms in Saada province was shelled by Saudi missiles and artillery shells in several areas of Shada border district, causing Material losses.

In province of Jawf, four airstrikes targeted Mahamesha area in of Khub-Washaaf district.

In the border province of Asir, the warplanes launched four strikes on Majazh and Raboaa areas.

In addition, one airstrike waged on Talaa site of the border province of Najran.

Writing by Sameera Al-mahdi, Editing by Zak

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
وقفة لطالبات مجمع الزهراء في شبام المحويت بمرور ألف يوم
[04/يناير/2018]
ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا غارات طيران العدوان على زبيد إلى 11 شهيدا
[04/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف عدداً من المحافظات بـ 31 غارة
[04/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية الجراحي بالحديدة
[04/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية نهم
[03/يناير/2018]
