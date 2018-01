US-Saudi aggression kills, injures 18 civilians in Hodaida [03/يناير/2018] HODAIDA, Jan. 03 (Saba) – At least 18 civilians were killed or injured in hostile US-Saudi airstrikes on Tuesday in Zabeed district in Hodaida province.



A local official said that the US-Saudi aggression warplanes targeted a restaurant in the district of Zabeed, killing nine civilians and injuring nine others.



