5 air raids launched on Asir, Najran [03/يناير/2018]



ASIR, Jan 3 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on Wednesday evening launched five raids on Asir and Najran border provinces, a military official told Saba.



Four air raids targeted Majaza and Raboaah areas in Azir,while the another one targeted Talaa site in Najran.



Sameera H.-zak

