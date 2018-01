2 US-Saudi air strikes hit Saada [03/يناير/2018]



SAADA, Jan 3 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition fighter jets on Wednesday waged two strikes on Saada province, a military official told Saba.



The strikes targeted Asawh and Adhaiaq area of Kutaf border district.



Meanwhile, residents’ houses and farms was shelled by Saudi missiles and artillery shells in Shada border district, causing Material losses.





Sameera H.-zak

Saba