آخر تحديث: الخميس، 04 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 12:00:08ص
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي مسؤولي مؤسسة القضاء والأجهزة الأمنية
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي ورئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل والنائب العام القاضي ماجد الدربابي ووزراء الإدارة المحلية..
باكستان ردا على ترامب: الأموال الأمريكية لم تكن عملا خيريا
انتقد وزير الخارجية الباكستاني خواجة محمد آصف اتهامات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لإسلام آباد بتوفير ملاذات آمنة للإرهابيين مشيرا إلى أن الأموال التي قدمتها واشنطن لبلاده لم تكن عملا خيريا.
وزير النفط والمعادن: لن نسمح بانهيار مؤسسات النفط
عقد بصنعاء اليوم اجتماع موسع برئاسة وزير النفط والمعادن أحمد عبد الله دارس، ضم قيادة الوزارة والمؤسسات والشركات والوحدات التابعة لوزارة النفط.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..مانشستر يونايتد يضع حدًا للتعادلات بثنائية أمام إيفرتون
تخلّص فريق مانشستر يونايتد من مسلسل التعادلات الذي رافقه في المباريات الثلاث الأخيرة، وتغلب على ضيفه إيفرتون بهدفين نظيفين مساء امس، في الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية الجراحي بالحديدة
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية نهم
استشهاد وإصابة 18 مواطنا بغارات استهدفت مطعما بمديرية زبيد
محافظ المحويت يوجه بالإفراج عن بقية الموقوفين على خلفية الأحداث الأخيرة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Report: Army kills Saudi’s soldiers, mercenaries, attacks their sites
[03/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 3 (Saba) – Army launched military operatins, including artillery, missiles and snipping attacks to frustrate US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries and soldiers’ infiltration attempts over the past 24 hours, military officials told Saba on Wednesday.

In Nehm frontline, the artillery forces fired a ballistic missile, Zilzal 2, upon gatherings of mercenaries and hit the targets accurately, leaving heavy casualties.

Also in Nehm district, numbers of mercenaries were wounded in an attack operation in south of Qarn area.
In province of Jawf, dozens of mercenaries were killed and wounded in an unique attack upon their sites in Abied area of Motn district.

In Central province of Taiz, ten enemy’s military vehicles were destroyed in north of Yakhtel.

.
In Asir border province, units of the army and popular forces found 13 bodies of Saudi soldiers killed in the military clashes in Majaza village.

Also in Asir, artillery shellings fired Saudi soldiers’ gatherings in Masna area of Raboah district, Sabahtal mountain, Raqabt-Hanjar, and Majaza area.

In Najran border province, Snipers unit shot dead four Saudi’s soldiers in Dokhan mountain, east Moaneq site, and Kars sites, and two mercenaries shot dead in Tabat-Khashbaa.

Meanwhile, the army and popular forces shelled Saudi soldiers’ gatherings in Raqabat-Nahoqah, Ras-Hebra, Maatan camp and Qiwa village.

Also in Najran, gatherings of mercenaries was shelled in front of Khadhra outlet.

Finally, in Lahj province, Military heroes and popular committees repulsed an attempt by Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate towards Tawr Albahaa district, inflicted the enemy heavy casualties.


Sameera H.-zak
Saba
