3 airstrikes hit Jawf [03/يناير/2018]

JAWF, Jan 3 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on Wednesday launched four raids on Khub washaghb district of Jawf province, an official told Saba.



The strikes targeted Mahamesha area and lift heavy damages to residents’ houses and farms.



Sameera H.-zak

