آخر تحديث: الخميس، 04 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 12:00:08ص
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي مسؤولي مؤسسة القضاء والأجهزة الأمنية
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي ورئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل والنائب العام القاضي ماجد الدربابي ووزراء الإدارة المحلية..
باكستان ردا على ترامب: الأموال الأمريكية لم تكن عملا خيريا
انتقد وزير الخارجية الباكستاني خواجة محمد آصف اتهامات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لإسلام آباد بتوفير ملاذات آمنة للإرهابيين مشيرا إلى أن الأموال التي قدمتها واشنطن لبلاده لم تكن عملا خيريا.
وزير النفط والمعادن: لن نسمح بانهيار مؤسسات النفط
عقد بصنعاء اليوم اجتماع موسع برئاسة وزير النفط والمعادن أحمد عبد الله دارس، ضم قيادة الوزارة والمؤسسات والشركات والوحدات التابعة لوزارة النفط.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..مانشستر يونايتد يضع حدًا للتعادلات بثنائية أمام إيفرتون
تخلّص فريق مانشستر يونايتد من مسلسل التعادلات الذي رافقه في المباريات الثلاث الأخيرة، وتغلب على ضيفه إيفرتون بهدفين نظيفين مساء امس، في الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
  Local
President meets heads of judicial, security institutions
[03/يناير/2018]

SANA’A, Jan.03 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met on Wednesday with Head of the Higher Judicial Council Judge Ahmed al-Mutawakil, Attorney General Judge Majed al-Darbabi and Ministers of Local Administration, Interior and Legal Affairs.

The meeting discussed aspects of coordination between the judicial institution and the various security agencies.

It also dealt with aspects related to the cases of detainees and arrested in connection with criminal cases and other cases, which requires a quick study of the various files and documents in order to release those who deserve.

In the meeting, the president emphasized the importance of the commitment to all the provisions contained in the legal security controls document and the role of each party in its application on the ground away from selectivity.

He also stressed the need to complete measures to release those detainees included by the recent amnesty decision.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Interior Minister and heads of the Political Security, the National Security and the Military Intelligence Service.

BA

Saba
