Norwegian Refugee Council grants microfinance to IDPs in Amran [03/يناير/2018]



AMRAN, Jan 3 (Saba) - Norwegian Refugee Council granted microfinance to help internally displaced people (IDPs) affected by Saudi aggression war.



Asma al-Khulani, the coordinator of the project, told Saba on Wednesday, the grant aimed to help the poorest families to create small income-generating projects in the province.





Ali Ahsan/Zak



